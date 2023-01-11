2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns to interview Flores, Schwartz Thursday for Defensive Coordinator job

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim...
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, Fla. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who had a five-season run as Detroit's coach, is interviewing Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, with the Cleveland Browns. Schwartz is the sixth candidate to meet with the Browns, who are once again looking for a coach after another disappointing, losing season.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will begin the interview process for its defensive coordinator position on Thursday.

According to Albert Breer on Tuesday evening, the Browns will interview Jim Schwartz and Brian Flores for the job.

Schwartz began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in the 1990′s under Bill Belichick. He spent last year as an assistant for Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans. Schwartz has also been a defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles and the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Flores spent this past season as a linebackers coach for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns got an up close and personal look at the job he did last Sunday. The Steelers sacked Deshaun Watson seven times in the Browns 28-14 season ending loss in Pittsburgh. Flores also has head coaching experience. He was the Miami Dolphins head coach before joining the Steelers.

New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai are also on the Browns list of candidates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Vacant building in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood causing safety concern
Vacant building in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood causing safety concern
Former addicts use their recovery to help others in Cleveland
Former addicts use their recovery to help others in Cleveland
Akron Schools
Akron teachers vote yes on new 3-year contract
Troubleshooters
Vacant building in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood causing safety concerns