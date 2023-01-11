Browns to interview Flores, Schwartz Thursday for Defensive Coordinator job

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will begin the interview process for its defensive coordinator position on Thursday.

According to Albert Breer on Tuesday evening, the Browns will interview Jim Schwartz and Brian Flores for the job.

Sources: The Browns will interview Tennessee's Jim Schwartz tomorrow, and Pittsburgh's Brian Flores on Thursday for their defensive coordinator job, per sources.



(Cleveland still working out timing with NE's Jerod Mayo and Seattle's Sean Desai.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 11, 2023

Schwartz began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in the 1990′s under Bill Belichick. He spent last year as an assistant for Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans. Schwartz has also been a defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles and the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Flores spent this past season as a linebackers coach for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns got an up close and personal look at the job he did last Sunday. The Steelers sacked Deshaun Watson seven times in the Browns 28-14 season ending loss in Pittsburgh. Flores also has head coaching experience. He was the Miami Dolphins head coach before joining the Steelers.

New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai are also on the Browns list of candidates.

