Browns stars Garrett, Bitonio named to first-ever NFLPA All-Pro team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joel Bitonio and Myles Garrett rank among the best of the best according to their peers.

Bitonio (guard) and Garrett (edge rusher) were included on the inaugural Players All-Pro team, annouinced by the NFL Players Association.

Only players were eligible to vote.

The NFLPA has released its inaugural All Pro team. Only active players were eligible to vote. pic.twitter.com/jyjafnVGuQ — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 11, 2023

Garrett had 16 sacks, tied for 2nd in the league.

Bitonio was named to his fifth Pro Bowl and hasn’t missed a snap since 2015.

Running back Nick Chubb was edged out by rushing champ Josh Jacobs of the Raiders.

