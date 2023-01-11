Browns stars Garrett, Bitonio named to first-ever NFLPA All-Pro team
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joel Bitonio and Myles Garrett rank among the best of the best according to their peers.
Bitonio (guard) and Garrett (edge rusher) were included on the inaugural Players All-Pro team, annouinced by the NFL Players Association.
Only players were eligible to vote.
Garrett had 16 sacks, tied for 2nd in the league.
Bitonio was named to his fifth Pro Bowl and hasn’t missed a snap since 2015.
Running back Nick Chubb was edged out by rushing champ Josh Jacobs of the Raiders.
