2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Buckeye Twitter reacts to Georgia’s rout of TCU

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday night was excruciating for Ohio State fans. Nine days removed from last-second loss to Georgia, Buckeye fans watched the Bulldogs decimate TCU 65-7 to cruise to a National Championship. Had OSU not had their game against Georgia go the way it did, they very likely would have been the ones hoisting the trophy.

Georgia rallied past Ohio State thanks to some strange events. A defender fell down leading to an easy touchdown. The Bulldogs were awarded a questionable time out that snuffed out a fake punt that resulted in an Ohio State first down late in the game. A missed game-winning field goal in the final minute.

A match up with TCU, who upset Michigan in the semifinals, resulted in a finals appearance against the winner of the Georgia-Ohio State game, and many viewed it as a “free” championship for either the Bulldogs or the Buckeyes. OSU players tweeted the blues during and after Georgia’s title romp.

Ohio State’s last National Championship season was 2014.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Ohio State tight end Cade Stover (8) in action during the second half of an NCAA college...
Cade Stover returns to Ohio State for 2023 season
Purdue's Zach Edey (15) shoots over Omaha's Dylan Brougham (14) during the second half of an...
Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann: #1 Purdue will be ‘a great challenge’
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) points at a defender during the first half of an NCAA...
Ohio State’s Ryan Day: Key to beating #1 Georgia is physicality
FILE - Ohio State head coach Ryan Day walks before an NCAA college football game against Notre...
Ohio State coach Ryan Day hoping for ‘most violent game we’ve played all season’ in Peach Bowl