Buckeye Twitter reacts to Georgia’s rout of TCU

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday night was excruciating for Ohio State fans. Nine days removed from last-second loss to Georgia, Buckeye fans watched the Bulldogs decimate TCU 65-7 to cruise to a National Championship. Had OSU not had their game against Georgia go the way it did, they very likely would have been the ones hoisting the trophy.

Georgia rallied past Ohio State thanks to some strange events. A defender fell down leading to an easy touchdown. The Bulldogs were awarded a questionable time out that snuffed out a fake punt that resulted in an Ohio State first down late in the game. A missed game-winning field goal in the final minute.

A match up with TCU, who upset Michigan in the semifinals, resulted in a finals appearance against the winner of the Georgia-Ohio State game, and many viewed it as a “free” championship for either the Bulldogs or the Buckeyes. OSU players tweeted the blues during and after Georgia’s title romp.

Damn, this hard to watch. — Teradja Mitchell (@teeraaw__) January 10, 2023

Ohio State’s last National Championship season was 2014.

