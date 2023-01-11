Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell: ‘I was really comfortable’ in return to Utah

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donovan Mitchell was prepared for a rude homecoming Monday night in Utah but the former Jazz star was received warmly in his first game back since the trade to Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell got a standing ovation from the Utah crowd in his first game back since being traded from the Jazz 👏 pic.twitter.com/PTr9TI9S7V — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 11, 2023

Mitchell scored a game-high 46 points but Jordan Clarkson led a late Jazz rally as Utah prevailed 116-114 in Salt Lake City.

46 points for @spidadmitchell in his return to Utah 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IVn2mnqe2i — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2023

Donovan Mitchell signing autographs after the pre, pre-game warmup. pic.twitter.com/9ovWmAxGM6 — David James (@DavidDJJames) January 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.