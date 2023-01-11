Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell: ‘I was really comfortable’ in return to Utah
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donovan Mitchell was prepared for a rude homecoming Monday night in Utah but the former Jazz star was received warmly in his first game back since the trade to Cleveland.
Mitchell scored a game-high 46 points but Jordan Clarkson led a late Jazz rally as Utah prevailed 116-114 in Salt Lake City.
