Cleveland police mourn death of off-duty police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer died suddenly early Wednesday morning.

Cleveland Patrol Officer Raymond Francel was off-duty when he died.

Cleveland police said Officer Francel was found deceased in his North Ridgeville home.

Officer Francel, 53, was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in April 1996.

He was most recently assigned to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Unit.

The Lorain County coroner said the cause of death remains under investigation.

