2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police mourn death of off-duty police officer

Cleveland Patrol Officer Raymond Francel (Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)
Cleveland Patrol Officer Raymond Francel (Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)((Source: Cleveland Police Foundation))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer died suddenly early Wednesday morning.

Cleveland Patrol Officer Raymond Francel was off-duty when he died.

Cleveland police said Officer Francel was found deceased in his North Ridgeville home.

Officer Francel, 53, was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in April 1996.

He was most recently assigned to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Unit.

The Lorain County coroner said the cause of death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Search continues for gunman who killed Adams College and Career Academy student
Cleveland 11th grader murdered
Cleveland 11th grader killed
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
Mitchell on return to Utah
Mitchell on return to Utah