Construction on Center Street Bridge in The Flats expected to end summer 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Small business owners in The Flats neighborhood will have to wait a few more months before they can regain full access to their customers.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced its project to restore the Center Street Bridge was delayed from last November to this summer.

“It couldn’t be a worse situation for us,” David Steele, co-owner of The Flat Iron Café in the Irishtown Bend, said. “We’re honestly on an island down here.”

Steele explains that most of his customer base lives on the other side of the bridge; they also visit locations such as the Greater Cleveland Aquarium and the Jacobs Pavilion.

The bridge’s closure means those potential buyers lose their easiest path to the restaurant.

“They want to walk to their favorite Irish Pub across the river and they can’t,” Steele said.

According to ODOT District 12′s public information officer, Brent Kovacs, the delays stem from the historic bridge’s design.

“This is one-of-a-kind in Northeast Ohio,” he said. “Every time we work on one side of the bridge, we have to counter-balance it on the opposite side.”

Kovacs said the meticulous slowdown is also a matter of safety: “We can’t open this bridge in the current condition that it’s in.”

Steele understands the reasoning behind the delays—he’s heard them before—but hopes ODOT and city officials keep him and other business owners informed.

“No one’s really come out and reached out to us in regards anything,” he said.

ODOT did not specify whether the Center Street Bridge would reopen at the beginning, middle or end of the summer.

Steele said he is prepared, even if his café has to overcome another restricted summer season.

“We survived COVID, we survived the bridge closure of 2010,” he explained. “They keep throwing stuff at us and we’re going to keep going.”

