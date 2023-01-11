DEA seized more than double the amount of fentanyl last year than in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The DEA reported it seized enough of the powerful, synthetic opioid fentanyl in 2022 to kill every American.

The agency calls it the “deadliest drug threat” facing our country.

DEA agents took more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl off the streets last year, from pills to powder.

That’s more than double the amount the agency seized in 2021.

The DEA confiscated over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2022.

Two milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose. That small smount is enough to fit on the tip of a pencil.

Here in northeast Ohio, 19 Investigates found state troopers removed nearly 11,500 grams of fentanyl from our roadways in 2022, an increase of 270% from 2021.

The DEA said most of the fentanyl coming into the U.S. Is being trafficked by the cartel in secret factories in Mexico and the chemicals used are usually sourced from China.

They’re warning against buying any fake prescription pills on social media because they could be deadly.

The DEA has created a “faces of fentanyl” memorial in honor of those who lost their lives from fentanyl poisoning.

You can submit the photo of a loved one with their name and age to fentanylawareness@dea.gov. You can also post a photo and their name to social media using the hashtag #JustKNOW.

If you or a loved one is struggling with drug abuse, resources are available from RecoveryOhio.

The ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County has more information about opioid addiction and resources available to help here.

Call the Ohio CareLine at 1-800-720-9616, 24/7 for free, confidential support.

