Emergency SNAP allotments to end in February, Greater Cleveland Food Bank preparing

Here are some tips to save money the next time you go to the grocery store.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) has announced that emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments will be ending March 1st, putting a lot of people in a difficult situation.

These emergency SNAP payments helped families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those payments allowed for the maximum allotment, while the removal will give recipients one monthly payment, drastically reducing the amount of food that can be purchased.

“Recently passed federal legislation is bringing the temporary SNAP allotment to an end after February,” said ODJFS Director Mat Damschroder, “We will be communicating to recipients, county agencies, and our partners such as foodbanks, that normal SNAP payments will resume in March.”

Foodbanks, such as the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, will need to amp up the amount of food they can give to needy people and families. The expectation is that, those seeing a stripped version of SNAP, will look to these foodbanks for help bridging the gap.

The Foodbank, needing donations, is looking for them to be made in person, or using the link here.

