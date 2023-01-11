2 Strong 4 Bullies
FAA computer outage grounds flights nationwide

Flights across the nation have been affected by a computer system outage.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

At around 6:30 Eastern, there were 760 delays within, into or out of the U.S., according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The agency said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

