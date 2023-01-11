Guardians give update on future renovation plans for Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cleveland Guardians will give updates on their final plans for ‘Progressive Field Reimagined’ - the renovation projects that the field will undergo over the next three years.

During this announcement, which is set to take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, will also provide a timeline and design renderings of the renovations.

Specific projects will be explored with Owner Paul Dolan, President of Business Operations Brian Barren and President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.