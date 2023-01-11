2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians give update on future renovation plans for Progressive Field(Vic Gideon)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cleveland Guardians will give updates on their final plans for ‘Progressive Field Reimagined’ - the renovation projects that the field will undergo over the next three years.

During this announcement, which is set to take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, will also provide a timeline and design renderings of the renovations.

Specific projects will be explored with Owner Paul Dolan, President of Business Operations Brian Barren and President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti.

