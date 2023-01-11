John Adams College and Career Academy closed after student fatally shot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The fatal shooting of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side is under investigation by Cleveland police.

Early this morning, the school announced it would be closed Wednesday in a Facebook post.

John Adams College and Career Academy will be closed today, Wednesday, January 11th. Grief Counselors will be available... Posted by Cleveland Metropolitan School District on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Grief counselors are available to students and faculty during this difficult time.

CMSD said the victim was an 11th-grade student at the high school. 19 News learned his name was Pierre McCoy and he was just 18 years old.

This happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the city’s Corlett neighborhood, moments after school let out.

“It’s just sad that parents bring their kids to school to get an education and they don’t think that one day one of their children might not come home,” said one parent of a student at John Adams.

According to officials, the 18-year-old man was shot by a suspect in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Corlett Avenue while sitting at a bus stop after school.

Police told us they are still searching for the shooter and no arrests have been made.

19 News spoke with a mother whose daughter is a 10th grader at the school. She said she is worried about her safety.

“It hurts because I’m feeling sorry for the parents but also I’m thinking that could have easily been my child,” the mother said. “What would I be doing, you know I would wanna know what happened and how did this happen. I know the security is good here, they’re always mindful. I know some things are out of people’s hands but it’s just sad for that parent like her baby isn’t here anymore. Ain’t gonna be able to graduate, none of those milestones that child was supposed to have in their life they’re not gonna have it anymore, no future.”

CMSD Safety & Security Chief Lamont Dodson said Cleveland police are investigating.

