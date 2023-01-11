Lorain property owner pledges to repair collapsing balconies months after 19 News report

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The property manager of Residents on the Green in Lorain is aiming to have the collapsing balconies fixed within the next month.

Owners in this condo building have been worried for months about the balconies collapsing.

James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s worried someone will get seriously hurt if the balconies aren’t fixed in time.

“You can see the board, the flooring and how it’s all bowed up,” Johnson said. “It’s actually sinking down the middle. Our neighbors down below us that’s the worst one.”

Worried about his safety, he called the Lorain building inspector in August to come out and take a look.

As a result of that inspection, they cited the building’s property manager, United Property, for a “dangerous structure or premises.”

19 News reached out to the City of Lorain building inspector on Wednesday for an update on when these balconies will be fixed.

“A permit was issued for the balcony repairs on 10/05/22. The permit is good for 12 months to complete all work. The contractor will have to start work within 6 month of issue date of permit otherwise permit is void. I have spoken to property owner multiple times on when they plan on correcting the issue and I do not have a timeline. I am told contractors are on another project wrapping it up and plan to start the repairs after that. Materials have been delivered to the site.”

Temporary beams were put up to stabilize these balconies that are collapsing on one another, but Johnson said it doesn’t make him and his neighbors feel any safer.

He hopes the problem is fixed soon.

“We’re very concerned with winter weather. It’s going to add more damage to the balconies, and we’re afraid they’re going to end up collapsing,” Johnson said.

