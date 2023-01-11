2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, was convicted of the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping after an accident.

Nevius stabbed the on-duty captain in the leg on Sept. 4, 2021 at a gas station near the intersection of Memphis Avenue and Ridge Road in Cleveland.

The captain was in uniform when he stopped in a marked EMS vehicle at the gas station.

Cleveland police said Nevius was in a two-car crash near the entrance to the gas station, when he ran from the scene of the accident, pulled open the door to the EMS vehicle and assaulted the captain.

The captain spent one night in the hospital.

Nevius is out on a $10,000 bond until his Feb. 6 sentencing.

