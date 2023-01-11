2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of Ashtabula County business owner

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man was convicted earlier this week of killing a a 65-year-old Ashtabula business owner in 2019.

Tim Meola was found dead inside his Mentor Avenue home in Painesville on Sept. 7, 2019.

Painesville police arrested Demarco Jones on July 28, 2022. Jones, of Willowick, was 17 at the time of the murder.

Demarco Jones
Demarco Jones(Painesville Police)

On Tuesday, Jones changed his plea to guilty to the charge of aggravated murder in front of Lake County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Condon.

Judge Condon will sentence Jones on Feb. 23.

Jones is being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

