Northeast Ohio Weather: Soaking rain tomorrow then snow Thursday night and Friday

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:46 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cloudy sky today and mild. Temperatures in the 40s this afternoon. A warm night ahead relative to average. A weak disturbance brings scattered light showers to the area tonight. Low pressure will move out of Colorado this afternoon. This storm will track into Ohio tomorrow. Lots of moisture with this system. A steady rain develops just after the early morning rush tomorrow. The rain will be heavy at times. The forecast is calling for around one inch of rain in the area. High temperatures tomorrow in the 45 to 50 degree range. As the storm tracks northeast of Cleveland Thursday night, the rain will change to a heavy wet snow and the wind will be increasing. 2 to 4 inches of slushy snow accumulation is expected. A much colder and windy day Friday. Northwest winds will gust up to 40 mph at times. Lake enhanced snow in the area. Several additional inches of snow is in the forecast. Travel will be treacherous.

Latest News

