Norton police find body of 39-year-old man inside sewer

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Norton police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found in the sewer.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, on Dec. 30, a man was seen fleeing the area on foot after crashing a car on the exit ramp from OH21 South to Wooster Road.

Police searched the area at the time, but the man could not be found.

On Jan. 10, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said police returned to the area of the crash with a cadaver dog.

The dog alerted on a sewer grate, and when officer’s looked down, they discovered a man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

