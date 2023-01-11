2 Strong 4 Bullies
ODOT, OSHP announce Summit County distracted driving safety corridor

OSHP Generic, Ohio State Highway Patrol car
OSHP Generic, Ohio State Highway Patrol car(WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are installing signs this week, denoting a new distracted driving safety corridor on I-77 between SR-18 and SR-21 in Summit County.

Once all signs are in place, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will start targeted enforcement in the area.

Officials from OSHP and ODOT will discuss the effort and the importance of avoiding driving distractions during a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m.

