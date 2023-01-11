2 Strong 4 Bullies
Painesville police arrest man for attacking 2 women

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly attacking two women in Painesville.

The attacks happened on Monday, Jan. 9 on Richmond Street.

Painesville police said the first victim was attacked inside her car just before 2 p.m.

The suspect then exited her car and approached a second woman walking at the intersection of E. Jackson and Richmond Streets.

According to police, he grabbed that woman and dragged her across the street.

Witnesses called 911 and jumped in to help the woman.

The suspect tried to flee, but was captured by responding police officers.

Paul Wyatt, 29, is charged with kidnapping and being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

Paul Wyatt
Paul Wyatt((Source: Painesville police))

Police added Wyatt did not know either victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Painesville police at 440-392-5839.

