CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Rubio’s long wait may be coming to an end.

The Cavaliers veteran guard, just over a year removed from ACL surgery, could return Thursday in Portland according to ESPN.

ESPN Sources: After a full year of rehabilitating an ACL tear in his left knee, Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is targeting a return against the Trail Blazers on Thursday. Rubio will practice today, and if all goes well, play in Portland tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wB5RzNhRdy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 11, 2023

Rubio, 32, was averaging 13 points and 6 assists a game when he suffered the injury in December of 2021.

"He's ready to go."



J.B. Bickerstaff gives an excited update on Ricky Rubio's status!#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/r4StUFJHSa — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) December 30, 2022

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.