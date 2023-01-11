Sports gambling scams on the rise since legalization in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of the dangers of sports gambling scams just weeks after it was legalized in Ohio.

According to the BBB, many people have been taking advantage of what they think are “risk-free bets” only to have their identity stolen. Below are some tips from the BBB:

Start with Trust - Look for an established, approved gambling service at - Look for an established, approved gambling service at BBB.org . Consumers should also look for a business that is licensed with the Ohio Casino Control Commission . The American Gaming Association has information about the legality of sports gambling in each state for consumers who travel to games.

Don’t fall for tempting ads - Ignore gambling-related pop-up ads, email spam, or text messages.

Read the fine print on incentives - Gambling sites and apps often offer incentives or bonuses to new users and around major games. But like any sales pitch, these can be deceptive. Be sure to read the fine print carefully.

Even legitimate sports betting sites have the right to freeze your winnings - Gambling companies can restrict a user’s activity for “seeming to have an ‘unfair advantage’ or ‘irregular playing patterns,’” reports Lifehacker. Be sure to check the terms of service.

Know when to stop - Even though gambling can be a fun social activity, it also has the ability to become addicting to some individuals. Consumers can contact the - Even though gambling can be a fun social activity, it also has the ability to become addicting to some individuals. Consumers can contact the Ohio Casino Control Commission for information on how to get help.

The BBB Scam Tracker helps with reporting scams, which an be accessed here.

