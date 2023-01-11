2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sports gambling scams on the rise since legalization in Ohio

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of the dangers of sports gambling scams just weeks after it was legalized in Ohio.

According to the BBB, many people have been taking advantage of what they think are “risk-free bets” only to have their identity stolen. Below are some tips from the BBB:

  • Start with Trust - Look for an established, approved gambling service at BBB.org. Consumers should also look for a business that is licensed with the Ohio Casino Control Commission. The American Gaming Association has information about the legality of sports gambling in each state for consumers who travel to games.
  • Don’t fall for tempting ads - Ignore gambling-related pop-up ads, email spam, or text messages.
  • Read the fine print on incentives - Gambling sites and apps often offer incentives or bonuses to new users and around major games. But like any sales pitch, these can be deceptive. Be sure to read the fine print carefully.
  • Even legitimate sports betting sites have the right to freeze your winnings - Gambling companies can restrict a user’s activity for “seeming to have an ‘unfair advantage’ or ‘irregular playing patterns,’” reports Lifehacker. Be sure to check the terms of service.
  • Know when to stop - Even though gambling can be a fun social activity, it also has the ability to become addicting to some individuals. Consumers can contact the Ohio Casino Control Commission for information on how to get help.

The BBB Scam Tracker helps with reporting scams, which an be accessed here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Lorain condo owner says property manager has failed to fix collapsing balconies
Lorain property owner pledges to repair collapsing balconies months after 19 News report
Cleveland Patrol Officer Raymond Francel (Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)
Cleveland police mourn death of off-duty police officer
(Source: WOIO)
Search continues for gunman who killed Adams College and Career Academy student
Cleveland 11th grader murdered
Cleveland 11th grader killed