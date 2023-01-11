2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark County Sheriff: Have you seen this missing 16-year-old?

Stark County Sheriff searching for missing 16-year-old Natalie Hattie
Stark County Sheriff searching for missing 16-year-old Natalie Hattie(Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Natalie Hattie, 16, has been missing since Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

Officers said she was last seen leaving her home in the 3500 block of Belden Avenue in Canton Township.

She left on foot heading in an unknown direction, SCSO said, wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pajama pants with a green cartoon character on them and black Nike shoes.

Hattie is 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown eyes and black and purple hair. She also has multiple facial piercings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

