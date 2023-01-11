Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony.

The incident happened before classes began for the day.

Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school.

Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris DiLoreto said the student appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

DiLoreto also said there are counselors available for students and staff.

The name of the student is not being released and no other information is available at this time.

