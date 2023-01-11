2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony.

The incident happened before classes began for the day.

Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school.

Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris DiLoreto said the student appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

DiLoreto also said there are counselors available for students and staff.

The name of the student is not being released and no other information is available at this time.

