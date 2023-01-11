2 Strong 4 Bullies
There’s a reason the price of eggs has gotten outrageous in Ohio

A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be killed to try and stop the spread.(Angela Luna)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Anyone in who’s been the store lately might think the prices of a dozen eggs is a yoke, or better yet a joke.

It’s more than inflation and higher than normal consumption of eggs that driving up prices.

The bird flu, or Avian influenza, is causing egg farms to destroy millions of chickens, in hopes of stopping the spread.

In Ohio alone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), 3,749,416 birds have been impacted in this latest outbreak dating back to 2022.

In Iowa, the countries largest egg producer, has had more than 15 million birds infected.

Nation wide 57.8 million birds have been infected, which is an all-time high.

According to data with the USDA, the problem is getting worse not better.

In Oct. 2022 another 2.11 million chickens were reported infected, in November it was 3.75 million and in December it was 5.07.

Jim Chakeres, Executive Vice President of the Ohio Poultry Association, spoke with Cleveland 19 to further explain why prices are high, and what consumers might be faced with in the future.

