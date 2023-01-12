2 Strong 4 Bullies
13-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Jan. 9

Ava Conomy
Ava Conomy
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 13-year-old Ava Conomy, who has been missing since Jan. 9.

She was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 135 pounds, with hazel eyes, and black hair with pink highlights.

Police said she was last seen wearing pink jogging pants and a black hoodie.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Ava Conomy
Ava Conomy

