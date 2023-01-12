13-year-old Cleveland girl missing since Jan. 9

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 13-year-old Ava Conomy, who has been missing since Jan. 9.

She was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 135 pounds, with hazel eyes, and black hair with pink highlights.

Police said she was last seen wearing pink jogging pants and a black hoodie.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Ava Conomy (Cleveland Division of Police Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.