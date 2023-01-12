2 Strong 4 Bullies
15-year-old gunman arrested after incident near elementary school in Parma, police say

FILE - Parma police cruiser
FILE - Parma police cruiser(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police arrested a 15-year-old boy Thursday afternoon after he fired a gun near an elementary school.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the 5400 block of Broadview Road after what officers were told was a car crash with a gunshot involved, according to a department press release.

Officers learned a pair of AirPods was supposed to be sold in the car when the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, pulled a gun on the driver before getting out of the car and firing a shot at the driver, the release said. Nobody was hurt from the gunshot.

The driver attempted to flee the area and hit another car, the release said.

The incident also occurred near John Muir Elementary School, located at 5531 W 24th St., which prompted the school to be placed on lockdown, officials confirmed.

Police found and arrested the 15-year-old, which lifted the school’s lockdown procedures.

Officials said the incident still remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

