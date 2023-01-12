2 Strong 4 Bullies
Body of missing 63-year-old Fairport Harbor man found dead in Canada

Body of missing 63-year-old Lee Korbel of Fairport Harbor found dead in Canada
Body of missing 63-year-old Lee Korbel of Fairport Harbor found dead in Canada(Fairport Harbor Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairport Harbor Police confirmed the body of 63-year-old Lee Korbel, who was reported missing in October, was found washed up on the shore of Canada.

Korbel was suspected of leaving his High Street apartment around Oct. 6, and reported missing by family members on Oct. 21, according to police.

The investigation led officers to suspect that Korbel went into the Grand River near Water Street shortly after leaving his apartment, said police.

“We have every reason to believe that this was intentional, and no foul play was suspected,” police stated.

Police said the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard retrieved the body of a man on Long Point, Ontario Canada, on Oct. 25.

The Ontario Provincial Police of Norfolk County reached out to Fairport Harbor Police after finding the department’s Facebook post asking for help finding Korbel, according to police.

Fairport Harbor Police said it worked with Ontario authorities and Korbel’s family until he was properly identified.

Police announced his identity on Jan. 10.

The Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and the Lake County Coroner’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

