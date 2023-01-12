2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns nominate Chuck Kyle for Don Shula high school coach of the year

Chuck Kyle
Chuck Kyle(@sihssports)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chuck Kyle, who stepped down in November after 40 years as head coach at St. Ignatius, has been nominated for the Don Shula high school coach of the year award.

Each of the 32 NFL teams nominates one candidate from their state and Kyle was nominated by the Browns.

Kyle won 11 state and four national titles with the Wildcats.

The coaches will be judged on character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success, the NFL announced.

A nine-member committee, including Peyton Manning, Tony Dungy and Shula’s son Dave, will vote on the award.

Two winners will be chosen, one from each conference.

