Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell holding strong in All-Star fan vote

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donovan Mitchell of the Cavs remains 2nd among Eastern Conference guards in the latest round of fan voting announced Thursday.

His teammate Darius Garland is 10th in the same category, but center Jarrett Allen has dropped out of the top 10 for East frontcourt players.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the second fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.



The next fan update is Jan. 19. pic.twitter.com/SEwhsuNWcE — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 12, 2023

The All-Star game is Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

