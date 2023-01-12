2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell holding strong in All-Star fan vote

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with teammates after making a basket...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with teammates after making a basket to tie an NBA basketball game during the second half against the Chicago Bulls, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donovan Mitchell of the Cavs remains 2nd among Eastern Conference guards in the latest round of fan voting announced Thursday.

His teammate Darius Garland is 10th in the same category, but center Jarrett Allen has dropped out of the top 10 for East frontcourt players.

Fans account for 50% of the vote to determine the starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.  Current NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.  The team captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference.

The All-Star game is Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

