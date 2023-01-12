2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland anti-gun violence campaign plastered on billboards

(Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting this month, non-gun violence billboards will be going up in Cleveland neighborhoods.

The message will read: “Put the guns down”.

The initiative was sparked by the murder of a nine-year-old girl in Cleveland in June 2018.

Saniyah Nicholson was shot in the head while sitting in her mother’s car on Lee Road. According to police, the little girl was caught in the crossfire between two groups who were shooting at each other on the sidewalk.

3 men sentenced to 10 years for 2018 Cleveland shooting death of 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson

Moneka Lewis is the driving force behind the billboard campaign.

“I’m hoping this billboard will be a constant reminder of making better choices,” said Lewis.

Besides the billboards, community activists have also placed a street sign with Nicholson’s picture on it in the neighborhood where she was killed.

As people walk by the street sign Lewis said she hopes it will be another another reminder for them to think twice before they pick up a gun.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Natika Morgan has a warrant out for her arrest after failing to meet her parole requirements...
Wanted: Woman who used razor blade in attack is on the run
Timothy James Arnold (Source: Montville police)
Man in custody for July 2022 bank robbery in Medina County
Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers
Ryan Clemmons
Sentencing for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase