Cleveland high school closed for 2nd day after teen’s murder

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Adams College & Career Academy on the city’s East side is closed Thursday due to staff absences, said Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) officials.

The CMSD high school was also closed Wednesday, a day after an 11th grader was murdered. On Wednesday, grief counselors were available at the school for any student or faculty member.

Pierre McCoy was murdered around 3 p.m. Tuesday while sitting at a bus stop.

Cleveland police said the 18-year-old was shot in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Corlett Avenue.

The suspect, who police said they are still searching for, walked directly up to McCoy, shot him multiple times and fled on foot.

Pierre McCoy
Pierre McCoy((Source: Family))

McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said at the time, there were approximately 25 other people at the bus stop.

Teenager fatally shot near Cleveland high school

The suspect is said to be a man, wearing all black in a puffy jacket, ski mask, boots and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

