Cleveland high school closed for 2nd day after teen’s murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Adams College & Career Academy on the city’s East side is closed Thursday due to staff absences, said Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) officials.

The CMSD high school was also closed Wednesday, a day after an 11th grader was murdered. On Wednesday, grief counselors were available at the school for any student or faculty member.

John Adams College and Career Academy will be closed today Thursday, January 12th because of staff absences. There will be no remote learning. This will be a calamity day. — Cleveland Metropolitan School District (@CLEMetroSchools) January 12, 2023

Pierre McCoy was murdered around 3 p.m. Tuesday while sitting at a bus stop.

Cleveland police said the 18-year-old was shot in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Corlett Avenue.

The suspect, who police said they are still searching for, walked directly up to McCoy, shot him multiple times and fled on foot.

Pierre McCoy ((Source: Family))

McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said at the time, there were approximately 25 other people at the bus stop.

The suspect is said to be a man, wearing all black in a puffy jacket, ski mask, boots and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

