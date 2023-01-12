2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police issue arrest warrants for 2 officers

By Alec Sapolin and Brian Duffy
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police on Thursday issued arrest warrants for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs.

The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two counts of assault, dereliction of duty and unlawful restraint on Jan. 12, according to court documents obtained by 19 News. The charges follow an incident on Oct. 19, 2021.

The Cleveland Municipal Court also charged Kevin Warnock, a current detective in the Cleveland Division of Police’s Gang Impact Unit, with assault and dereliction of duty, documents say. The charges stem from a separate incident on June 15, 2021.

Below is a statement from Bratenahl police:

“On Thursday, January 12th, 2023, the Bratenahl Police Department became aware of criminal charges filed against a Village of Bratenahl Police Officer in Cleveland Municipal Court. The alleged incident occurred prior to the Officer’s employment with the Village of Bratenahl. The Officer was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an internal review. We are currently gathering information regarding the allegations.

19 News also reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

