CMSD CEO addresses questions days after shooting outside John Adams College and Career Academy

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will be answering questions during a Q&A Thursday night.

Gordon’s Q&A comes just days after a student was shot and killed outside John Adams College and Career Academy, the third shooting near a school since August.

Questions can be submitted for Gordon to answer.

