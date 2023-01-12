Cuyahoga County grand jury indicts 6 in connection to child exploitation investigations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said six people are facing charges in connection to separate incidents of child exploitation.

According to Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley, a county grand jury returned indictments against the following individuals this week:

Abijah Cummings-Byrd, 20, of Parma charged with pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor; illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and possessing criminal tools

Christopher West, 34, of Garfield Heights charged with pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor; illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and possessing criminal tools

James Dvorak, 36, of Parma Heights charged with pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor; illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and possessing criminal tools

Matthew Hammad, 23, of Lakewood charged with pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor; illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and possessing criminal tools

Carson Rauch, 24, of Mayfield Heights charged with pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor; illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and possessing criminal tools

Kennith Hyatt, 23, of Westlake charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; disseminating matter harmful to juveniles; importuning and possessing criminal tools



The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) triggered five of the six investigations, prosecutors said.

O’Malley said NCMEC tipped off authorities that child exploitation material was allegedly in the possession of Cummings-Byrd, West, Dvorak, Hammad and Rauch.

The sixth person, Hyatt, is accused by prosecutors of talking online with an undercover officer posing as a child and attempting to meet up.

“I am incredibly proud of our Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies that we work with. The vile exploitation of our children will never be tolerated in our county.”

