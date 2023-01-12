2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County grand jury indicts 6 in connection to child exploitation investigations

(MGN graphic)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said six people are facing charges in connection to separate incidents of child exploitation.

According to Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley, a county grand jury returned indictments against the following individuals this week:

  • Abijah Cummings-Byrd, 20, of Parma
    • charged with pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor; illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and possessing criminal tools
  • Christopher West, 34, of Garfield Heights
    • charged with pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor; illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and possessing criminal tools
  • James Dvorak, 36, of Parma Heights
    • charged with pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor; illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and possessing criminal tools
  • Matthew Hammad, 23, of Lakewood
    • charged with pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor; illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and possessing criminal tools
  • Carson Rauch, 24, of Mayfield Heights
    • charged with pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor; illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and possessing criminal tools
  • Kennith Hyatt, 23, of Westlake
    • charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; disseminating matter harmful to juveniles; importuning and possessing criminal tools

The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) triggered five of the six investigations, prosecutors said.

O’Malley said NCMEC tipped off authorities that child exploitation material was allegedly in the possession of Cummings-Byrd, West, Dvorak, Hammad and Rauch.

The sixth person, Hyatt, is accused by prosecutors of talking online with an undercover officer posing as a child and attempting to meet up.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

