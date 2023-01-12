Former Cleveland Browns player ‘improving’ after saving his kids from drowning, family says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis is improving after saving his kids from drowning last week, according to a social media post his family.

Hillis, who played in Cleveland in 2010 and 2011, was hospitalized after the Jan. 5 swimming incident in Pensacola, Florida, according to previous reports.

His girlfriend, Angela Cole, said in an Instagram post on Jan. 12 that Hillis was taken off a ventilator and is “on the road to recovery.”

Previous reports indicated Hillis’ kids are safe.

Incredible news: per his girlfriend, former #Browns RB Peyton Hillis is off a ventilator and is recovering. — Alec (@alecsapolin) January 12, 2023

Hillis accumulated 1,764 yards on the ground and 607 receiving yards, with 14 rushing touchdowns and 2 receiving touchdowns in his two seasons with the Browns.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Browns for comment.

