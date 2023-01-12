Garfield Heights police use drone technology to track car thief
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The police department now has a drone to help officers track down criminals.
Garfield Heights Police Officer Patrick Hace said they recently used the drone to pinpoint the exact location and movement of one of two teenagers accused of stealing a car.
According to Officer Hace, he used body heat through infrared to see where the alleged thief was going.
“It was our first day with this new drone.” said Officer Hace. “I put the tracker on him, even if he would have got up and ran it would have tracked him, wherever he went.”
Officer Hace added without the drone, he’s not sure if officers would have been able to track the suspected thief down.
“It would be a crapshoot if you would ever find these people.” said Officer Hace.
“I feel a little bit safe. It’s cool the police department is using their resources. It’s cool to see it in action.” said resident Matthew Humphries.
