Garfield Heights police use drone technology to track car thief

(Source: Garfield Heights police)
(Source: Garfield Heights police)(woio)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The police department now has a drone to help officers track down criminals.

Unfortunately, this car thief (or his partner) never got to meet “Guardian” in person, because Guardian was tracking him from 320 feet in the air during this incident over the weekend. He did get to meet other Officers, and Jailers, however. Prospective criminals please take a moment to consider this before committing crimes and/or fleeing from us in the future. Thank you.

Posted by Garfield Heights Police Department - Ohio on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Garfield Heights Police Officer Patrick Hace said they recently used the drone to pinpoint the exact location and movement of one of two teenagers accused of stealing a car.

According to Officer Hace, he used body heat through infrared to see where the alleged thief was going.

“It was our first day with this new drone.” said Officer Hace. “I put the tracker on him, even if he would have got up and ran it would have tracked him, wherever he went.”

Officer Hace added without the drone, he’s not sure if officers would have been able to track the suspected thief down.

“It would be a crapshoot if you would ever find these people.” said Officer Hace.

“I feel a little bit safe. It’s cool the police department is using their resources. It’s cool to see it in action.” said resident Matthew Humphries.

