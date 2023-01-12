2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park

Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a Maryland state park.(Alicia Sampson via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLOMONS, Md. (CNN) - A 9-year-old girl was fossil hunting with her family in Maryland when she made an impressive find: a massive, prehistoric shark tooth.

Molly Sampson discovered the megalodon tooth in the water at Calvert Cliffs State Park.

The 15-million-year-old tooth is five inches long, the size of Molly’s hand.

Experts say it likely belonged to a shark nearly 50 feet long, almost the size of a semi-truck trailer.

Molly has been looking for a meg-tooth like this for a while. She said she wants to be a paleontologist and knows all about megalodon sharks, which became extinct millions of years ago.

Now, Molly said she will add the priceless find to her collection of more than 400 shark teeth.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

A man and two young children were shot after an altercation on a bus in Washington, D.C. (WJLA,...
Children ages 6 and 9 shot getting off DC bus
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
Minimal airline delays, cancellations a day after US outage
A man and two young children were shot after an altercation on a bus in Washington, D.C. (WJLA,...
Children ages 6 and 9 shot getting off DC bus
Natika Morgan has a warrant out for her arrest after failing to meet her parole requirements...
Wanted: Woman who used razor blade in attack is on the run