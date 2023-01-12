The Cleveland Guardians are giving Progressive Field a facelift

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced renovation projects to be completed over the next three years.

The plan is to help improve and extend the life of Progressive Field which is the 11th-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball.

A 🧵 of the Guardians plans to improve the life of Progressive Field:



The Terrace Hub: will have a market hall with food specific to Cleveland pic.twitter.com/KLYDV7BqK3 — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 12, 2023

President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti said that the modernized look of the improvements was a part of trying to bring younger fans to the ballpark.

“I think that’s an element,” Antonetti told Cleveland 19. “We want to make sure we are designing the ballpark to really cultivate and generate interest in all different demographics.”

The renovations will focus on the following areas: revamped upper deck, terrace hub, dugout club, clubhouse & service level, E. 9th street building, and the front office.

Both clubhouses will be updated for the first time since 1994 when the ballpark opened.

Antonetti believes the improvements in the clubhouse will have a direct effect on the Guardians’ players.

“I think they will be really excited,” Antonetti explained. “I think that will continue to motivate them and fuel them.”

The estimated total of the projects will be $202.5 million with $67.5 million coming from the Cleveland Guardians. The organization will also be responsible for any additional funds to cover the cost overages if there are any.

As for fans, the team is doing everything possible not to let the projects impact the actual games.

“We will do everything possible to minimize the impact on fans and their experience of the regular season and hopefully postseason games,” President of Business Operations Brian Barren said. “So it will be very focused on right after the last out, hopefully late in October over the course of the next couple years- we will do as much as we can before the winter weather sets in.”

The construction of the improvements is set to start after the 2023 season and hopefully be finished by the 2025 season.

