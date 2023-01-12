2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians spring reporting dates announced

Cleveland Guardians logo
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - PItchers and catchers for the Cleveland Guardians will have their first spring workout Friday Feb. 17 in Goodyear, Ariz., MLB announced Thursday.

The first workout for position players is Tuesday, Feb. 21.

However, pitchers and catchers participating in the 2023 World Baseball Classic will report to their respective MLB camps by Monday, Feb. 13th.

Position llayers participating in the WBC will report by Thursday, Feb. 16.

The Guardians Cactus League opener is Feb. 25 against Cincinnati.

The season opener is March 30 in Seattle.

The home opener is April 7, also against Seattle.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

