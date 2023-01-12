Latino grocery store in Cleveland feeling effects of the rise in egg prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - La Plaza Supermarket, a Hispanic business on Cleveland’s West Side, has been feeling the impact of the rising egg prices.

“It’s something that you really need in your kitchen,” Cristina Gonzalez, a manager at the supermarket, said. “I’ve been noticing that the total in the invoices has been going up there.”

As the individual in charge of inventory, she’s witnessed the price changes first-hand.

“Before, a jumbo size egg was like $2.59. And right now, it’s around over $5,” Gonzalez said.

Other cartons of eggs were on sale for as high as seven dollars.

Still, Gonzalez explains the team has still been able to move nearly the same amount of cartons out the door.

It’s thanks in no small part to their customers.

“We’ve been receiving a lot of support from all of them,” she said. “They understand what’s going on.”

While the supermarket has been able to hold steady for now, they hope the sky-high prices can come back down soon.

“It’s a shame,” Gonzalez said. “I love eggs so I have to say that, I hope that it can be soon, for all of us.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.