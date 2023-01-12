Man in custody for July 2022 bank robbery in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cincinnati man is now charged with robbing several banks in Ohio and Indiana; including, one in Montville Township.

Timothy James Arnold, 44, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2022 after allegedly robbing a bank in Lewisburg, OH.

Once in custody, investigators sad Arnold was linked to the July 7, 2022 robbery of the Huntington Bank on Medina Road in Montville Township.

In that robbery, Arnold allegedly handed a teller a note threatening a mass shooting if she did not hand over large bills.

According to police, Arnold left the bank with $70 in cash.

Arnold is also charged with robbing a bank in Madison County on July 6, 2022 and three banks in Indianapolis, IN in 2021 and 2022.

Arnold remains in custody in Preble County

