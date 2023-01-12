Man, woman injured in Ravenna Township fire

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured when their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning.

Ravenna Township firefighters were called out to the 6000 block of Cleveland Rd. just before 8 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, both victims were standing outside the home and were suffering from burns.

The woman was transported to the burn unit at Akron Children’s Hospital. The man refused transport.

Firefighters were able to rescue multiple pets from the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the Red Cross is working to provide temporary shelter.

