Meet the 2022 nominees for Cleveland Public Library’s Unsung Hero award

19 News and Cleveland Public Library are hosting the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration.(Source: WOIO)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News and the Cleveland Public Library are recognizing new and emerging leaders in our city during the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration.

Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with 19 News, Cleveland Public Library

These Unsung Heroes are ordinary youth doing the extraordinary in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

Cleveland Public Library branches all over the city nominated youth to be honored as Unsung Heroes.

See below for a photo galley of this year’s honorees:

Caption

