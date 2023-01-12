Meet the 2022 nominees for Cleveland Public Library’s Unsung Hero award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News and the Cleveland Public Library are recognizing new and emerging leaders in our city during the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration.

These Unsung Heroes are ordinary youth doing the extraordinary in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

“This year’s honorees are young men and women making a difference in our community. This program embodies the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and features Clevelanders who uplift their neighbors and communities through acts of kindness and civic engagement.”

Cleveland Public Library branches all over the city nominated youth to be honored as Unsung Heroes.

See below for a photo galley of this year’s honorees:

