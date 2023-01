CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find endangered 15-year-old Savvon Huff, who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Huff was last seen at home in the 18100 block of Euclid Avenue on Jan. 10, according to police.

Call police at 216-621-1234 if you see Huff or have any other information.

Savvon Huff (Cleveland Police)

