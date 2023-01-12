2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rain and fog today will change to snow tomorrow (FIRST ALERT DAYS)

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure will track across the southern half of Ohio this afternoon. Widespread rain will be in the area by afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times. Many could see around 1 inch of rain by this evening. The wind will turn off of Lake Erie today. Areas of dense fog is likely. Temperatures will fall through the 40s in the lake breeze. Just a nasty day developing. A colder air mass will build in behind the system tonight. The deeper moisture will pull out however. It’ll be a light rain changing to a light snow. A slushy inch or two is possible by Friday morning. The wind will also be increasing later today and tonight out of the north. Wind gusts over 40 mph at times. A much colder day tomorrow and very windy. Lake enhanced snow in the area. 1 to 4 inches of additional snow is in our forecast. The morning drive tomorrow is expected to be slow.

