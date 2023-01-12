Streetsboro firefighter improving after collapsing during training

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A Streetsboro firefighter who collapsed during EMS training Monday morning continues to recover at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

Firefighter Paramedic Chris Fredmonsky was on-duty and attending training at the station.

After he collapsed, his fellow medics and the doctor conducting the training immediately rendered advanced cardiac life support before he was rushed to the hospital.

According to Streetsboro firefighters, Fredmonsky remains in the ICU, but is no longer on a ventilator and has been able to talk with his wife and family members.

