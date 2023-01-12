Wanted: Woman who used razor blade in attack is on the run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who pleaded guilty to using a razor bade in an attack in 2019.

After pleading guilty Natika Morgan, who also goes by the name Tamika Thompson, was sentenced to community control but she has failed to meet the conditions of her parole.

There is now a warrant out for her arrest and she is know to be in the area of the 3000 block of East 98th Street on the southeast side of Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Morgan’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

