19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy lake effect snow in the area today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A colder air mass is in place today with a blustery north wind at 15-25 mph. Bands of lake effect snow will be in the area pretty much all day. The snow will slowly diminish throughout the night. The steering wind is northwest to north. This will give more areas the threat of snow. Locally over 8 inches of snow is possible in higher terrain areas south and east of the city of Cleveland. You won’t see much snow accumulation at all outside of the lake effect zones. Temperatures will hold steady today in the 30 to 33 degree range. The wind will make it feel like it is around 20 degrees. Drier air builds in tonight. The lake effect is expected to be over by tomorrow morning. A cloudy start to the day tomorrow then gradual clearing by afternoon. Milder air will moves back into the area the second half of the weekend. A mostly sunny sky Sunday. Temperatures forecast to be in the 40s on MLK Day Monday.

