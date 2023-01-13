2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy lake effect snow in the area today

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A colder air mass is in place today with a blustery north wind at 15-25 mph. Bands of lake effect snow will be in the area pretty much all day. The snow will slowly diminish throughout the night. The steering wind is northwest to north. This will give more areas the threat of snow. Locally over 8 inches of snow is possible in higher terrain areas south and east of the city of Cleveland. You won’t see much snow accumulation at all outside of the lake effect zones. Temperatures will hold steady today in the 30 to 33 degree range. The wind will make it feel like it is around 20 degrees. Drier air builds in tonight. The lake effect is expected to be over by tomorrow morning. A cloudy start to the day tomorrow then gradual clearing by afternoon. Milder air will moves back into the area the second half of the weekend. A mostly sunny sky Sunday. Temperatures forecast to be in the 40s on MLK Day Monday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

!9 First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday night and Friday, January 12, 2023.
19 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy rain transitions to snow tonight into Friday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy rain transitions to snow tonight into Friday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy rain transitions to snow tonight into Friday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy rain transitions to snow tonight into Friday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy rain transitions to snow tonight into Friday
19 First Alert Forecast January 12th, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast January 12th, 2023