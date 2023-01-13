2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio weather: Snow ends tonight; chilly sunshine this weekend

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As drier air moves in tonight, the snow will come to an end.

In the short term though, don’t be surprised to run into a lake effect snow shower or two before midnight.

Squalls may briefly coat the roads and reduce visibility for travelers.

After midnight, conditions will be quiet but cold.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s by morning.

Please be mindful of the threat for black ice on Saturday morning.

Saturday will open with ample cloud cover and chilly temperatures.

Skies will gradually clear through the day.

With cold air settling in, we won’t have much of a warm up on Saturday afternoon.

Highs will only top out around 30 degrees.

Sunday will be just a touch warmer with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will warm well into the 40s, and even a few 50s, next week.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Northeast Ohio weather: Snow ends tonight; chilly sunshine this weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Snow ends tonight; chilly sunshine this weekend

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Snow ends tonight; chilly sunshine this weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Snow ends tonight; chilly sunshine this weekend
19 First Alert Forecast January 13th, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast January 13th, 2023
!9 First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday night and Friday, January 12, 2023.
19 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy rain transitions to snow tonight into Friday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy rain transitions to snow tonight into Friday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Heavy rain transitions to snow tonight into Friday