Northeast Ohio weather: Snow ends tonight; chilly sunshine this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As drier air moves in tonight, the snow will come to an end.

In the short term though, don’t be surprised to run into a lake effect snow shower or two before midnight.

Squalls may briefly coat the roads and reduce visibility for travelers.

After midnight, conditions will be quiet but cold.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s by morning.

Please be mindful of the threat for black ice on Saturday morning.

Saturday will open with ample cloud cover and chilly temperatures.

Skies will gradually clear through the day.

With cold air settling in, we won’t have much of a warm up on Saturday afternoon.

Highs will only top out around 30 degrees.

Sunday will be just a touch warmer with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will warm well into the 40s, and even a few 50s, next week.

