5 people die in fiery tractor-trailer crash involving multiple vehicles in Arizona

Authorities say five people died in a crash involving two tractor-trailers and four cars on Interstate 10 in Arizona. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say five people died in a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 10 in the Chandler area.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported multiple fatalities in a collision that involved a tractor-trailer.

According to KPHO, the crash occurred on I-10 just after 6 a.m. south of Chandler Boulevard.

DPS spokesman Bart Graves said a distracted tractor-trailer driver appeared to not see the traffic in front of them and slammed into a car. The impact then pushed the vehicles into another truck and three other cars.

Authorities reported that two people in the first car died as a result of the collision, with further reports stating at least three others involved in the crash also died.

Flames coming from the cars and trucks could be seen from traffic cameras near the scene. Firefighters reportedly battled the flames for nearly 30 minutes before extinguishing the fire.

A tractor-trailer and at least one car were destroyed as nearly a dozen troopers were reportedly at the scene throughout the morning.

Two earlier crashes had shut down the eastbound side of I-10 a few miles away at Queen Creek Road. No one was seriously injured, but the collisions also caused extensive traffic backups.

Troopers said it appeared those earlier crashes played a part in the third collision.

Eastbound I-10 partially reopened at around 5 p.m. before fully reopening later in the evening.

