Browns guard Joel Bitonio named first team AP All-Pro

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joel Bitonio is the only Cleveland Brown named to the Associated Press All-Pro first team that was announced Friday.

Bitonio got 36 first-place votes from the panel of 50 media members who cover the league.

This is the 2nd straight year Bitonio has been honored with a first-team nod. He made 2nd team three straight seasons from 2018-20.

He’s also a 5-time Pro Bowler who hasn’t missed a snap since 2015.

Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb were named 2nd-team All-Pro.

It’s the 4th All-Pro honor for Garrett and the first for Chubb.

