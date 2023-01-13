2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns guard Joel Bitonio named first team AP All-Pro

FILE - Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) gets set at the line of scrimmage...
FILE - Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) gets set at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns made another huge investment into their offensive line, signing the three-time Pro Bowl left guard to a three-year, $48 million contract extension on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)(David Richard | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joel Bitonio is the only Cleveland Brown named to the Associated Press All-Pro first team that was announced Friday.

Bitonio got 36 first-place votes from the panel of 50 media members who cover the league.

This is the 2nd straight year Bitonio has been honored with a first-team nod. He made 2nd team three straight seasons from 2018-20.

He’s also a 5-time Pro Bowler who hasn’t missed a snap since 2015.

Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb were named 2nd-team All-Pro.

It’s the 4th All-Pro honor for Garrett and the first for Chubb.

